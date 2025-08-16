Newcastle Held By 10-Man Villa After Konsa Sees Red

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Birmingham: Newcastle got a worrying glimpse of life without Alexander Isak as they were held to a 0-0 draw in their Premier League opener at Aston Villa despite Ezri Konsa's dismissal.

Villa defender Konsa was sent off for a professional foul on Anthony Gordon midway through the second half on Saturday.

But Newcastle were unable to take advantage in a toothless display that showed why they are so desperate to keep hold of Isak.

The Sweden striker was not involved against Villa after reportedly telling the club he wants to leave to join Premier League champions Liverpool.

Isak, 25, was the subject of a rejected £110 million ($149 million) bid from Liverpool earlier this month.

"I don't think we dominated, chance-wise, the way we wanted. We were maybe a little bit too anxious to score," Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said.

"If you're not totally together in the Premier League, you're going to find it very difficult, but I think we answered a few questions today in terms of our spirit."

Isak, who helped Newcastle secure Champions League qualification and end their 56-year trophy drought last season, is reportedly refusing to train or play in an effort to force his way out of the club he joined from Real Sociedad in 2022.

He did not take part in Newcastle's pre-season tour, training alone at his former club in Spain instead.

Gordon led the line in Isak's absence as the England winger started out of position in the centre of Newcastle's three-man attack.

Anthony Elanga made his Newcastle debut after the winger's £55 million ($74 million) move from Nottingham Forest, while Malick Thiaw, a defender signed from AC Milan, was among the substitutes.

Without Isak to power their attack, Newcastle were unable to make their territorial dominance count as Howe was left hoping for a swift resolution to the transfer saga, which could run until the window closes in September.

"From my perspective, you want a resolution quickly. It's taking away the focus of the players and the supporters," Howe said.

"We want to be united together. We'd like a resolution, but we're not in control of that."

- Profligate Newcastle -Villa boss Unai Emery could take heart from his team's backs-to-the-wall effort after Konsa's exit.

Emery had admitted it was a "challenging" transfer window after his club were constrained by Premier League profit and sustainability rules, leaving them with just two new signings.

Marco Bizot, recruited from Brest, made his debut in goal in the absence of the suspended Emiliano Martinez, while Evann Guessand, a striker signed from another French club, Rennes, was on the bench.

Elanga wasted a golden opportunity for a debut goal after sprinting through on goal for a shot that was repelled by Bizot.

Gordon was equally profligate when he headed Harvey Barnes' cross over the bar from just six yards.

Newcastle threatened again as Bruno Guimaraes headed a free-kick towards Barnes and he picked out Gordon, whose low strike from 20 yards was turned away by Bizot.

Newcastle had eight shots in the first 30 minutes, while Villa mustered just two touches in the visitors' penalty area in the same period and failed to manage a single shot in the entire half.

Villa finally tested Newcastle keeper Nick Pope through Boubacar Kamara's header immediately after the interval.

But Emery's men were reduced to 10 men in the 66th minute after Elanga's superb pass sent Gordon bearing down on goal, provoking a despairing tug from Konsa that sent the England star crashing to the turf and earned the defender a red card.

Newcastle pressed for the winner, but Barnes' goal-bound volley was blocked by Matty Cash and Bizot denied Gordon as Villa held on.