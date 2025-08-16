Indonesia Independence Day
On behalf of the people of the United States of America, I extend my sincere congratulations on the 80th anniversary of Indonesia’s independence.
As a strategic partner, we deeply value our enduring relationship with Indonesia—a nation that shares our commitment to democratic principles and a free and open Indo-Pacific. Building on this strong foundation, the United States remains dedicated to enhancing collaboration with Indonesia in vital areas such as energy, trade, information technology, and security. We look forward to working closely with the Prabowo administration to foster greater prosperity for both the American and Indonesian people.
As we celebrate 76 years of diplomatic ties between our nations, I send my warmest regards to the people of Indonesia.
