Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
90Kg Narcotics Seized, 3 Arrested In Ghor

90Kg Narcotics Seized, 3 Arrested In Ghor


2025-08-16 02:00:18
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

FEROZKOH (Pajhwok): Security forces have arrested three individuals on drug trafficking charges in western Ghor province, an official said Saturday.

Police spokesman Mawlawi Abdul Rahman Badri told Pajhwok Afghan News that the arrests took place in Tarbolaq village of Dawlina district.

He said the suspects had concealed 90 kilograms of narcotics in a Saracha vehicle and planned to transport it to an unknown destination.

Badri added that the detainees are under investigation, and their cases will be referred to judicial authorities upon completion.

sa

MENAFN16082025000174011037ID1109936623

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search