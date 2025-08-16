90Kg Narcotics Seized, 3 Arrested In Ghor
FEROZKOH (Pajhwok): Security forces have arrested three individuals on drug trafficking charges in western Ghor province, an official said Saturday.
Police spokesman Mawlawi Abdul Rahman Badri told Pajhwok Afghan News that the arrests took place in Tarbolaq village of Dawlina district.
He said the suspects had concealed 90 kilograms of narcotics in a Saracha vehicle and planned to transport it to an unknown destination.
Badri added that the detainees are under investigation, and their cases will be referred to judicial authorities upon completion.
