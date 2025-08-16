2 Detained For Forgery Charges In Nangarhar
JALALABAD (Pajhwok): Two individuals have been arrested in eastern Nangarhar province on charges of forgery and counterfeiting.
According to a statement from the provincial police, personnel from the Counter-Terrorism Department detained the suspects in connection with these offenses.
The statement added:“Authorities recovered 35 fake stamps (seals) and a number of forged documents from the detainees. Preliminary investigations indicate that they were directly involved in forging documents and stamps.”
The detainees have reportedly confessed to their crimes. Following the initial investigations, they will be handed over to judicial authorities.
ks/sa
