Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
2 Detained For Forgery Charges In Nangarhar

2 Detained For Forgery Charges In Nangarhar


2025-08-16 02:00:18
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): Two individuals have been arrested in eastern Nangarhar province on charges of forgery and counterfeiting.

According to a statement from the provincial police, personnel from the Counter-Terrorism Department detained the suspects in connection with these offenses.

The statement added:“Authorities recovered 35 fake stamps (seals) and a number of forged documents from the detainees. Preliminary investigations indicate that they were directly involved in forging documents and stamps.”

The detainees have reportedly confessed to their crimes. Following the initial investigations, they will be handed over to judicial authorities.

ks/sa

MENAFN16082025000174011037ID1109936622

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search