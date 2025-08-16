Traffic Alert - Us Route 7 Ferrisburgh
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
New Haven
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Us Route 7 in the area of Old Hollow Rd in Ferrisburgh is down to one lane due to a motor vehicle accident.
This incident is expected to last for 2 hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
