Traffic Alert - Us Route 7 Ferrisburgh

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven





News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Us Route 7 in the area of Old Hollow Rd in Ferrisburgh is down to one lane due to a motor vehicle accident.

This incident is expected to last for 2 hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.





