St Albans Barracks / Possession And Sale Of Stolen Property
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2005734
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins
STATION: ST Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 08/12/2025 @1632 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Elm St, Enosburg
VIOLATION: Possession/ Sale of Stolen Property
ACCUSED: Stewart Arbuckle
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT
ACCUSED: Madison Ovitt
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT
VICTIM: Gary Ovitt
AGE: 74
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/12/2025 qt approximately 1632 hours Troopers from the St Albans Barracks were notified that Madison Ovitt and Stewart Arbuckle were attempting to sell stole items. Further investigation revealed that both Ovitt and Arbuckle were in possession of stolen property and sold that stolen property. Madison Ovitt was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County court on September 22nd at 0830 hours and Stewart Arbuckle was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County court on October 6th at 0830 hours.
Ovitt
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/22/2025 @0830
COURT: Franklin County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
Arbuckle
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/06/2025 @0830
COURT: Franklin County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
