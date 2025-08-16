Education Key To Eradicate Poverty: Rajasthan Guv
The visit included a warm welcome by students of the Eklavya Model Residential School, who honoured the Governor and performed traditional folk dances.
Seated on a charpoy, Governor Bagde attentively watched the culturally significant Gavari dance of Mewar and expressed deep interest in the Bhil community's traditional dramatic rituals.
During the Chaupal, the Governor spoke with villagers and beneficiaries of various government welfare schemes, encouraging them to fully utilise the support available to them.
He directed officials present to ensure that government schemes reach every eligible individual.
Addressing the gathering, Governor Bagde highlighted the rich history of the region, saying,“The land of Mewar is the land of heroes. The tribal community played a crucial role in assisting Maharana Pratap in his resistance against the Mughals. We must never forget their contributions.”
Focusing on the importance of education, the Governor emphasised that it is the only path to true upliftment and the eradication of poverty.
“Do not marry off your children before they complete higher education. Encourage and support them in their academic journey. Through education, your children can become doctors, engineers, and even top officials.”
Quoting the Rajasthani saying,“Put Sikhave Palne” – meaning a 'child learns from the cradle' – Bagde urged parents to prioritise learning from an early age.
He encouraged families to take full advantage of government-run residential schools and hostels, which provide free quality education and facilities to children from tribal and poor backgrounds.
