FLEOA Statement On H.R. 4944

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Silverman:“We must work together to protect public safety and support thosewho serve.”Rep. Janice Danoff Schakowsky, a Democrat from Illinois, has introduced H.R. 4944, a bill seeking to end qualified immunity for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. While this legislation is unlikely to pass, the conversation it sparks is a reminder of the importance of working together to strengthen rather than weaken public safety. Law enforcement agencies across the country are already grappling with severe staffing shortages and historically low recruitment levels,” said Mathew Silverman, National President of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association.“Proposals to remove qualified immunity are not new, but they remain deeply concerning because they would only make it harder to recruit and retain the dedicated, professional officers our communities depend on.”“Qualified immunity exists to ensure that officers can make split-second decisions in dangerous situations without the constant fear of being personally targeted through frivolous lawsuits,” said Mathew Silverman, National President of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association (FLEOA ).“It's not about shielding misconduct-bad actors must and should be held accountable. It's about allowing the men and women in uniform to do their jobs effectively while following the law.” Silverman emphasized that public safety is a shared responsibility.“We need lawmakers, communities, and law enforcement to work side by side. The safety of our neighborhoods depends on cooperation and trust, not political divides,” he said.The International Union of Police Associations has voiced strong support for H.R. 503, the Qualified Immunity Act of 2025, which safeguards all officers from liability driven by inconsistent judicial interpretations. Silverman echoed the sentiment, adding,“Our nation's officers-whether federal, state, or local-deserve the legal protections they need to serve without hesitation, while upholding the highest standards of professionalism and accountability.”Departments across the country are facing historic staffing shortages. Officers are working excessive overtime, response times are slowing, and visible patrols are declining.“This is not the time to chip away at the tools and protections that keep our communities safe,” Silverman said.“This is the time for thoughtful, bipartisan action that strengthens law enforcement, builds public trust, and reaffirms our commitment to law and order.”FLEOA serves more than 33,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than 65 agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.

