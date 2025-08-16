MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Growing at 26.5% CAGR | Public Key Infrastructure Market Reach USD 14.49 Billion by 2030 Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global public key infrastructure market size was valued at USD 1.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 14.49 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 26.5% from 2021 to 2030.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 300 Pages) at:Driving FactorsWide applicability of public key infrastructure due to growing number of cyber fraud attempts is expected to push the global public key infrastructure market forward. However, high installation and maintenance costs associated with public key infrastructure might restrain market growth. Nevertheless, rising awareness regarding data privacy amongst users is projected to open up new growth opportunities for the market in the coming period.Market SegmentationThe public key infrastructure market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, organization size, and vertical. Based on component, the market is divided into hardware module, solution, and services. On the basis of deployment mode, it is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. Based on organization size, the market is classified into large enterprise and small & medium enterprise. Based on vertical, it is differentiated into BFSI, government and defense, IT and telecom, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and others. Region-wise, the public key infrastructure market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Competition Analysis:Competitive analysis and profiles of the major players in the PKI market are Thales, Entrust Datacard, Digicert, Manageengine, Microsoft, Hid Global, Google, Amazon Web Services, Appviewx, and VenafiIf you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at:Based on region, the North America public key infrastructure market accounted for the highest market share in 2020 due to adoption of various data security compliance measures by different enterprises of this region. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific public key infrastructure market is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 28.1% during the analysis timeframe. The extensive rate of adoption of public key infrastructure solutions due to the growing incidence of malware attacks is expected to play a huge role in the growth of the market in this region.Based on component, the services segment is anticipated to have the largest CAGR of 28.7% during the analysis period. The support offered by different services for the right functioning of software solutions will boost the market's growth. On the other hand, the hardware security modules segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020 due to growing complexity of data security threats.Based on deployment mode, the cloud segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020 due to increasing shift in deployment model towards cloud-based solutions. However, the on-premise segment is predicted to showcase the highest CAGR of 28.7% in the 2021-2030 period.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (300 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:Recent Developments● In August 2023, The PKI Consortium, a dynamic alliance dedicated to enhancing trust and security within the digital landscape, proudly announces the preview release of its pioneering PKI Maturity Model. A collaborative effort by the PKI Maturity Model Working Group, this model will revolutionize the way organizations can plan, evaluate, and compare Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) implementations.● In September 2023, SAE Industry Technologies Consortia launched the Electric Vehicle Public Key Infrastructure (EVPKI) Consortium. The mission of the Consortium is to create and manage an inclusive framework for secure digital trust across the electric mobility PKI ecosystem to accelerate electric vehicle adoption and optimize the user experience. SAE ITC has been designing and testing the SAE EVPKI Platform by EV industry leaders in a pre-competitive project of the SAE Cooperative Research Program. Project members include a cross-industry team of EV OEMs, charging manufacturers and providers, as well as critical EV ecosystem companies.● In March 2023, Cleveland Clinic and IBM unveiled the first deployment of an onsite private sector IBM-managed quantum computer in the United States. The IBM Quantum System One installed at Cleveland Clinic will be the first quantum computer in the world to be uniquely dedicated to healthcare research with an aim to help Cleveland Clinic accelerate biomedical discoveries.● In October 2023, Global security leader Forcepoint today announced the completed acquisition of the company's Global Governments and Critical Infrastructure (G2CI) cybersecurity business by TPG, a global alternative asset management firm.● In November 2023, Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm, acting on behalf of its clients, has agreed to acquire ROSEN Group ("ROSEN" or "the Company"), a global provider of mission-critical inspection services for energy infrastructure assets, from its founder, Hermann Rosen. Mr. Rosen will remain a significant partner alongside Partners Group in supporting the Company's next phase of growth.● In September 2023, Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc., a leading global aggregator of real property interests underlying wireless telecommunications cell sites and other digital infrastructure assets, announced the completion of its approximately $3.0 billion acquisition by the EQT Active Core Infrastructure Fund and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:Product Information Management MarketCloud Migration Services MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. 