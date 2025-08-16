Sharjah Self-Defence Takes Lead In Fifth Round Opener Of Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Clun in second place, followed by ADMA in third

Dubai, August, 2025: The fifth round of the second edition of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship (no-gi) kicked off today (Saturday) at Al Nasr Club in Dubai, attracting wide participation from athletes representing clubs and academies across the UAE. At the end of the opening day, Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club topped the standings, followed by Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club in second place and ADMA in third.

The first day featured strong competition in the under-12, under-14, and under-16 categories. Athletes demonstrated high technical levels, quick reactions, and precise execution to amass points under the championship's classification system, designed to ensure fairness and reinforce competitiveness among players and clubs.

The day's competitions were attended by H.E. Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; H.E. Mishal Abdulkarim Julfar, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services; Fawzia Faridoon, Acting Director of Sports Events Department at Dubai Sports Council; Amina Ahmed, Branch Manager of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank in Muhaisnah; Fahad Al Marzouqi, Branch Manager of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank in Deira; Dr. Younis Kazim, CEO of Dubai Healthcare Corporation, Dubai Health Authority; Mansoor Al Malik, Executive Director for Policies and Legislation Division at Dubai Custom; Dr. Shamsa bin Hammad, Director of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services; and Waleed Al Sheibani, Director of Dubai Municipality Club.

H.E. Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, stressed that the championship is an important platform for discovering and nurturing talent across different age groups.

“The Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship provides athletes with an ideal opportunity to develop their skills in a professional and competitive environment, while instilling values of discipline, confidence, and commitment. We are confident that the athletes will give their best in a championship that carries such a prestigious name, raising the level of competition and fulfilling the goals of the tournament,” he said.

H.E. Mishaal Jalfar, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, added,“We are delighted to be present at such a major event. The importance of jiu-jitsu is clear, not only in promoting self-confidence, determination, and perseverance, but also in its diverse physical benefits. Today we witnessed an impressive crowd and excellent organisation, reflecting the sport's rising popularity and the strong support it enjoys across the UAE.”

Javid Mohammadzadeh, father of Javad Mohammadzadeh, a Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club athlete competing in the under-16 60 kg category, said,“Javad has been practising jiu-jitsu for many years. He chose the sport himself and has a deep passion for it, dedicating long hours to training. Competing in such an important championship gives him a chance to learn, grow, and test himself against athletes of different levels.”

The event concludes tomorrow with competitions in the under-18, adult, and master categories.