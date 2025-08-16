Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

The Probabilities Of Issuing Severe Weather Warning Signals (Update Time: 2025-08-16 21:00)


2025-08-16 12:00:56
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MACAU, August 16 - The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals

Update Time: 2025-08-16 21:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability
Typhoon Signal No.1 In effect
Typhoon Signal No.3 Aug 17th morning Medium to relatively high
"blue" Storm Surge Warning Low

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

MENAFN16082025003118003196ID1109936572

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search