Manipur Guv Bhalla Gets Additional Charge Of Nagaland As La. Ganesan Dies
A Rashtrapati Bhavan Press Communique mentioned that consequent upon the demise of La. Ganesan, Governor of Nagaland, the President of India has appointed Bhalla, Governor of Manipur, to discharge the functions of the Governor of Nagaland, in addition to his own duties.
Bhalla, who was former Home Secretary, took the oath of office as the Governor of Manipur on January 3 this year (2025).
Manipur has been under President's Rule since February 13, four days after the resignation of N. Biren Singh from the Chief Minister's post.
La. Ganesan died in Chennai on Friday evening at the age of 80. He had been undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Chennai for a serious head injury sustained after a fall at his residence at T. Nagar in Chennai on August 8.
The Nagaland government has declared seven days of state mourning from Saturday as a mark of respect to state Governor La Ganesan.
A senior official quoting a notification of Chief Secretary, Sentiyanger Imchen, said on Saturday that as a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Nagaland government has declared seven days of state mourning from August 16 to 22.
During this period, the National Flag would be flown at half-mast on all buildings where it is regularly flown.
Meanwhile, a memorial service to honour the life, service, leadership and dedication of La. Ganesan was held at Raj Bhavan, Kohima on Saturday.
Speaking at the ceremony, Nagaland Assembly Speaker Sharingain Longkumer described the gathering as a fellowship to honour the Governor as a sign of love and remembrance.
Expressing deep grief and sorrow, he noted that the passing of the Governor has left a huge vacuum.
He further informed that the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Ministers and Chief Secretary were representing the people of Nagaland at Chennai, where the last rites of La. Ganesan were being performed, while members in Kohima gathered at Raj Bhavan in remembrance.
The Speaker also highlighted the Naga custom that the home of the departed is never left empty and in keeping with that tradition, the fellowship was conducted to express solidarity with the Governor's family. Longkumer thanked the elected members of the Nagaland Assembly for their presence, which, he said, was a profound gesture of respect to the constitutional head of the state.
Members of the Nagaland Assembly attended the solemn occasion and joined in paying tribute to the departed dignitary, where they also paid floral tributes.
