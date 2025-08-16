SIR Not An Issue Among Common People In Bihar: JD-U MP
“SIR has started in Bihar, and it is happening only here. It is not an issue among the common people of the state. Have you seen anyone on the streets? Only opposition leaders are making it an issue because elections are near,” Jha said.
Taking a swipe at the opposition's Vote Adhikar Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, Jha remarked sarcastically:“During the Yatra, they will put a cot somewhere or sleep in a tent somewhere. This is all they will do.”
Defending the Election Commission, he said its process was transparent, with deletions limited to voters who had died, shifted permanently, or had duplicate cards.“What is wrong with it?” he asked.
Jha also endorsed the statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on GST:“The PM gave a very big message on GST yesterday. This will reduce the prices of everyday items, benefit the common people, and bring inflation down.”
Referring to PM Modi's remark that“blood and water cannot flow together”, Jha said:“He is absolutely right. The treaty signed earlier was wrong. We give water meant for our farmers and get terrorism in return. It was a one-sided agreement and an injustice by the past government.”
Jha highlighted the PM's assurance of government support for farmers and cattle rearers.
Reacting to US tariff hikes, Jha said:“The PM has appealed to put Swadeshi boards outside shops. It will strengthen domestic manufacturers, reduce dependence on foreign goods, and keep money circulating within the country. This is the real answer to the US tariff hike.”
With these remarks, Jha not only sought to shield the government from the SIR controversy but also amplified PM Modi's broader political and economic messages that he did during his address to the nation from the Red Fort.
