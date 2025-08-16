Pakistan's Military Intelligence Forcibly Disappears Three Youth In Balochistan

MENAFN - IANS) Quetta, Aug 16 (IANS) At least three Baloch youth were forcibly disappeared by Pakistan's military intelligence personnel in Balochistan as the cycle of persecution continues amid an escalating wave of enforced disappearance across the province, said a leading human rights organisation on Saturday.

Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, mentioned that two teenagers, Dildar Baloch and Talal Baloch, were illegally detained by the Pakistani forces on August 14 from the cricket ground in the Buleda area of Kech district. The rights body stated that both teenagers were working as drivers.

Additionally, the human rights body revealed that another Baloch student, Muhammad Azeem, a resident of the Killi Khuasam area in Mastung district of the province, was detained from his home and forcibly disappeared on August 5, by Pakistani military intelligence personnel.

Paank strongly demanded their unconditional release as soon as possible and urged that Pakistan must end the crimes against humanity in Balochistan.

Meanwhile, Friday marked the 31st consecutive day of sit-in protest by the Baloch families in Islamabad who are demanding the release of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leaders and an end to enforced disappearances in Balochistan.

The families organised a media event titled 'Illegal Detention of BYC Leaders and Grievances of Families of the Forcibly Disappeared' where the relatives of detained BYC leaders, human rights advocates and concerned citizens shared their thoughts and demands.

The human rights body alleged that Pakistani police tried to stop the protestors from holding the event in front of the National Press Club in Islamabad.

“Women were mistreated and harassed, but they refused to be silenced. Despite intimidation, these families - many of whom have endured years of waiting for justice - stood their ground and completed the conference. Their message was clear: no amount of force or harassment will deter their struggle for truth and justice,” read a statement issued by the BYC.

Additionally, the BYC stated that the mother of 17-year-old Ehsan Syed, who was killed by Pakistani forces, was arrested along with her daughter as she protested for the 10th consecutive day in front of the Quetta Press Club on Friday while demanding justice for her son.

According to the rights body, the Quetta police escalated its repression by keeping them in illegal custody and subjecting them to mental torture. She has now returned to Mastung district without getting justice for her son and with the trauma of being treated as a criminal for daring to demand accountability.

Instead of getting justice she has instead, the rights body stressed, faced arrests, threats, and harassment by the Pakistani authorities.

Azha shopping and was returning home when FC troops opened fire, killing him instantly. “Since his killing, the family has been threatened by Pakistani law enforcement agencies to remain silent. On August 5, his mother set up a protest camp outside the Quetta Press Club, refusing to be silenced,” the BYC stated

Ehsan Syed, son of Syed Manzoor Shah and a resident of Mastung, was fatally shot by personnel of Pakistan's Federal Constabulary (FC) on June 3 near the LakPass Tunnel checkpoint. He had travelled to Quetta for Eid