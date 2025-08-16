Muslim Community Must Overcome Fear: Prashant Kishor

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Aug 16 (IANS) The Jan Suraaj, led by Prashant Kishor, organised its Bihar Badlaav Conference on Saturday at Haj Bhawan in Patna and urged the Muslim community to overcome fear, which has been created by the BJP across the country.

The event witnessed the participation of over 3,000 Muslim intellectuals and community leaders from across Bihar, including more than 50 professors, teachers, and social workers.

Around 250 people also took membership of Jan Suraj during the event.

Addressing the gathering, Kishor said that over 1.25 crore people have joined the Jan Suraaj movement so far, with Muslims forming a significant part of the campaign.

“Muslim society has played a big role in connecting Jan Suraj. People of the community have been burning like lantern oil till today, but now the light of the lantern is about to extinguish,” Kishor remarked, in a veiled attack on the RJD's traditional support base.

Kishor told the Muslim intellectuals that their support could reshape the country's politics within two years.

“If you come with us, then in the next two years, we will change the direction of the politics of the whole country towards Bihar. We will solve your concerns by 2027 itself. After Bihar, your fight will be fought in UP. In West Bengal, Muslims listened to me - see, now UCC-NRC has ended there.”

He argued that defeating the BJP was possible through a Hindu-Muslim alliance.

“More than 50 per cent of Hindus in the country are against the BJP. If even 20 per cent of them join hands with Muslims, then our fight is won. Half of the Hindu population believes in Gandhi, Ambedkar, Lohia, socialism and communist ideology. BJP never fought the freedom struggle: those people did.”

Kishor issued a challenge to the INDIA Bloc, demanding fair representation for Muslims.

“We challenge the INDIA alliance to give proper participation to Muslims. Wherever you have Muslim candidates, we will not field a Muslim. Instead, we will put up a Hindu candidate there. Your vote has value, don't just be part of the crowd.”

He further dismissed fears over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists, assuring that deletions will not affect electoral outcomes.

“Do not worry that 10 names will be deleted, 90 will remain, and that's enough to remove these governments. The real issue is ensuring the votes go to the right place.”

Kishor accused the BJP of dividing society while reminding the audience of his own past role in politics.

“We helped Modi win in 2014. But within a year in Bihar, we reduced the BJP to 55 seats. History should record that Muslims also shed blood and sweat for Bihar's transformation, not that they supported Jan Suraj just for 40 seats.”

He urged the Muslim community to overcome fear:“You have seen BJP, PM Modi, Yogi, UCC, NRC - what is left to fear? Do not fear anyone except Allah. We are here, we will fight for you.”