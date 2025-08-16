MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PHILIPPINES, August 16 - Press ReleaseAugust 16, 2025

KIKO URGES YOUTH PARTICIPATION, ENGAGEMENT IN ELECTORAL PROCESS

After his surprise victory in the May 2025 midterm polls, Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan called on the Filipino youth to continue participating and engaging in the country's electoral process, underscoring the critical role the youth must play in their future.

In a forum with student leaders in Tuguegarao City on Thursday, August 14, the senator shared about his own experiences as a student leader, who called for change and fought for democracy until the country was finally freed from the clutches of the dictatorship.

"Bilang mga kabataan, kayo--at sa kasaysayan ng Pilipinas, kapag ang kabataan ay kumilos, tumindig, nanindigan, tumaya, nagkakaroon ng social, political upheaval. Totoo yan. In fact, I would credit yung panalo namin dahil sa inyo, sa kabataang tumitindig at tumataya," he said.

While his hard-won victory in the 2025 polls came as a surprise, the senator said he continues to dream and strive for a future of good governance and honest and principled leadership.

"We are doing this-- this victory is because we love our children-- because you deserve better, because we are fighting for your future and we will not stop fighting until we get that future that you, our children, deserve," he said.

While he recognized the heartbreak of the 2022 elections--even sharing a story of how a volunteer was in tears when he met her again during the 2025 campaign--Pangilinan stressed the importance of once more caring for the country enough to take a risk.

"We are not done yet. Kailangan magmahal ulit. Kaya sabi ko hindi pa tayo tapos. Tumaya ulit, kumilos ulit, minahal ulit ang kapwa at ang bansa at yun, nanalo tayo dahil sa pagmamahal sa bayan. Nanalo tayo dahil sa pagmamahal sa kapwa," he said.

"At tuloy-tuloy tayong mananalo kapag ganon ang ating paninindigan dahil mahal natin ang bansa," the senator added.

####

Photo and video courtesy: Office of Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan

Tuguegarao - Student Leaders Talk

