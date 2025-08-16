MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PHILIPPINES, August 16 - Press ReleaseAugust 15, 2025

KIKO: LAW ENFORCERS MAY FACE CRIMINAL LIABILITIES IF THEY RELEASE MINORS WHO COMMIT CRIMES

Law enforcement officers who release from their custody minor children who committed crimes may face criminal charges as this is against the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act of 2006, Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan said on Friday, August 15.

The senator, in an interview on Bombo Radyo Cebu, clarified that incorrectly implementing the juvenile justice law may also mean serious consequences for law enforcement authorities.

"Hindi po dapat pakawalan ang mga bata. At ang mga nagpapakawala ng mga bata na nasa law enforcement eh dapat meron din liability yan at pananagutan. Criminal penalties din ang haharapin nila," he said.

He once again called "fake news" the claims that minor children in conflict with the law--especially those who committed serious offenses such as rape and homicide--cannot be detained or penalized.

"Marami kasing fake news. Unang-una, yung sinasabi na disinformation na kapag bata, menor de edad dapat pakawalan dahil walang magagawa ang batas dahil yun daw ang sinasabi ng Juvenile Justice Law, which is mali. Hindi tama ito," the senator clarified.

"Matagal na ito kinakalat ng kung sino-sino na wala daw magagawa ang mga pulis dahil sabi ng batas pagka-nagkasala ang bata ay kailangan pakawalan. In fact, kapag pinakawalan ang bata, labag yan sa batas at may pananagutan ang mga pulis," he added.

Stressing that victims of the crimes committed by minors deserve justice, Pangilinan explained that "the law is clear" that 15 to 18-year-olds who acted with discernment can be tried and penalized as adults.

Those below 15 to 12 years old who committed serious crimes, on the other hand, must be involuntarily confined within 24 hours. This could last for a minimum of one year, and be extended up to three years or more depending on the court's ruling.

The senator, who authored the law in 2006 and its amendments in 2013, disapproved of Senator Robinhood Padilla's proposal to lower the minimum age of criminal liability to 10 from the current 15.

Instead of amending the law according to Padilla's proposal, Pangilinan said there must be more funding to build Bahay Pag-asa--a transformational facility for children in conflict with the law--and to implement the law's rehabilitation and intervention programs.

Citing Valenzuela City's success in implementing the Juvenile Justice Law, where as much as 80% of the children in their Bahay Pag-asa were able to transform their lives for the better, the senator vowed funding support for the establishment of more Juvenile Justice Welfare Centers.

"So, it works if it is implemented properly. Kaya sabi ko nga kung ganon ang findings ng Juvenile Justice Bahay Pag-asa sa Valenzuela, hindi kaya yung problema hindi yung batas kundi yung pagi-implementa ng batas?," he asked.

"At handa tayong isulong ang dagdag na budget para madagdagan ang mga Juvenile Justice Welfare Centers, ang mga Bahay Pag-asa sa iba't-ibang parte ng bansa," Pangilinan assured.

The senator shared that he will work closely with Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian--the former mayor of Valenzuela City--to identify how the national government can help in funding more Bahay Pag-asa.

###

Link to interview:

Timestamp - 4:28:00 - 4:50:00

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.