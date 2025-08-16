ECI Slams AI-Generated Video By Congress As 'Misleading' Attempt To Confuse Bihar Voters
The video, posted on the official social media handle of Congress, features a dramatic visual with a caption alleging, 'They have stolen our rights', in connection with voter rights in Bihar.
The ECI's official handle on X flagged the content with a“Misleading” stamp, warning citizens against falling for digitally fabricated material.“This video is AI-generated and not real. It is a clear attempt to mislead the people of Bihar,” the Commission stated in its fact-check note.
The poll body stressed that the electoral roll preparation process in Bihar is conducted strictly in accordance with the law and under complete transparency.
Detailing the process, the ECI said the exercise involves the participation of the concerned Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), along with over 90,000 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) across the state.
Every elector in the respective Assembly Constituency is part of the verification process. The Commission further pointed out that more than 1.6 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by all 12 recognised political parties in Bihar - including the Indian National Congress - participate in the roll-updating process.
This multi-layered, party-inclusive process leaves no room for unilateral manipulation, the ECI stressed, adding that false narratives undermine public trust in the electoral system.
The Commission has been actively countering misinformation amid the ongoing Special Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls in Bihar, particularly in the wake of political criticism over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive. Officials have warned political parties and citizens against circulating unverified or doctored content that could mislead voters.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment