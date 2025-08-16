INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Dow Inc. - DOW

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Dow Inc. ("Dow" or the "Company") (NYSE: DOW ). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Dow and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 24, 2025, Dow issued a press release reporting its financial results for the second quarter of 2025. Among other items, Dow reported that "[n]et sales were $10.1 billion, down 7% year-over-year, reflecting declines in all operating segments. Sequentially, net sales were down 3%, as seasonally higher demand in Performance Materials & Coatings was more than offset by declines across the other operating segments." Dow's Chief Executive Officer said that "[w]e are also adjusting our dividend to ensure we maintain a balanced capital allocation framework."

On this news, Dow's stock price fell $5.30 per share, or 17.45%, to close at $25.07 per share on July 24, 2025.

