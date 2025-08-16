On The Eve Of Dwarka Expressway's Inauguration, Delhi CM Hails PM Modi's Vision For 'Viksit Delhi'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) On the eve of the inauguration of the much-awaited Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) or the Dwarka Expressway, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his commitment towards the development of the national capital.

She said the Prime Minister is extending full and sincere support in realising the vision of a 'Viksit Delhi' and continuing this spirit of cooperation. He will inaugurate the UER-II on Sunday.

CM Gupta, along with senior officials and party leaders, visited the inauguration site on Saturday to review the preparations and issued necessary instructions.

Describing the project as a“historic gift” for the city, the Chief Minister said that the commencement of UER-II will not only move Delhi closer to becoming a traffic-free capital but also strengthen connectivity across the National Capital Region (NCR).

She added that the corridor will play a vital role in reducing congestion, lowering vehicular pollution and thereby contributing to a cleaner and healthier environment.

“UER-II is not just an infrastructure project; it is an investment in the future of Delhi. It will improve traffic flow, cut travel time drastically, and uplift the quality of life for lakhs of people living in Delhi and NCR,” CM Gupta stated.

The Chief Minister informed that the Prime Minister will formally inaugurate UER-II on Sunday morning at Sector-37, Rohini. On the occasion, the Prime Minister will also participate in a roadshow and address a large public gathering.

CM Gupta said that the corridor will begin at National Highway-44 (Alipur), traverse through Mundka, Bakkarwala, Najafgarh and Dwarka, and terminate at National Highway-48 near Mahipalpur.

Highlighting its utility, she said that one of the most significant advantages of UER-II is the reduction in travel time from the Singhu Border to the IGI Airport, which will now take just 40 minutes, compared to almost two hours earlier.

“The pressure on Inner and Outer Ring Roads will be substantially reduced, while major junctions such as Mukarba Chowk, Madhuban Chowk, Peeragarhi Chowk, Dhaula Kuan and NH-9 will no longer face heavy congestion. This will be a huge relief for lakhs of daily commuters,” the Chief Minister noted.

The Chief Minister further explained that UER-II will act as a critical link connecting major highways, including NH-44 (Alipur), NH-9 (Bahadurgarh) and NH-48 (Mahipalpur). This improved connectivity will also expand industrial and logistics opportunities.