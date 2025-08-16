AUS Vs SA: Dewald Brevis Smashes 3 Consecutive 'No-Look' Sixes Off Aaron Hardie In 3Rd T20I (WATCH)

Young South African batter Dewald Brevis unleashed his carnage in the third and final T20I series against Australia at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns on Saturday, August 16. Brevis carried on his impressive form from the second T20I, where he played a record-breaking knock of 125 off 56 balls, which laid the foundation for the Proteas' 53-run win over the hosts to push the three-match series into a decider.

After being put to bat first by Australia captain Mitchell Marsh, South Africa posted a respectable total of 172/7 in 20 overs and set a 173-run target for the hosts to chase in the series decider. The Proteas posted a total of over 170 despite being in a reeling position of 49/3, thanks to Dewald Brevis and Tristan Stubbs' 61-run partnership for the fourth wicket that revived their batting.

However, Dewald Brevis once again became a serious threat to Australia's bowling attack as he went bonkers against them with his aggressive and flamboyant strokeplay, leaving the crowd in awe. In the second T20I as well, the 22-year-old announced his arrival in international cricket with his maiden century of his career.

Brevis awed the crowd with his no-look six

The young South African batter was in beast mode as he smashed Australian pacer Aaron Hardie off four consecutive sixes, including a stunning hat-trick of 'no-look' sixes, demonstrating his audacious skill and fearless approach.

The incident took place in the 10th over of South Africa's innings when Brevis took command of the strike, smashing Hardie's three consecutive deliveries, without even looking at the ball, which sailed over the boundary for massive sixes, leaving the crowd completely stunned by his audacity and timing. On the fourth delivery, which was the final ball of the over, Brevis brought up his second T20I fifty with a six.

THREE NO-LOOK SIXES IN A ROW FROM DEWALD BREVIS!@BKTtires | #PlayoftheDay | #AUSvSA twitter/2w1BpmQR8T

- com (@cricketcomau) August 16, 2025

Dewald Brevis walked in to bat at 32/2 and anchored the innings with his fearless strokeplay while forming a crucial partnership with Tristan Stubbs. Brevis's stay at the crease continued to pose a serious threat to Australian bowlers until Nathan Ellis managed to get rid of the dangerous South African batter.

Brevis played an incredible innings of 53 off 26 balls, including 6 sixes and a four, at an impressive strike rate of 203.85.

Dewald Brevis's T20I career

Dewald Brevis made his T20I debut for South Africa in the match against Australia, but endured a dry run of form as he scores read - 5, 0, 41, 35, 13*, 30, 31, and 2, and amassed a total of 157 runs in his first eight T20I innings.

The turning point of his career came in the second T20I of the series against Australia, where he shattered Faf du Plessis' record for the highest individual score by a South African batter in the shortest format of the game at the international level. du Plessis' previous record was an unbeaten 119 off 56 balls against West Indies at Johannesburg in January 2015.

Brevis carried on his impressive form into the third T20I against Australia, continuing his destructive assault with a blazing 53 off 26 balls.

In his T20I career so far, Dewald Brevis has amassed 318 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 39.75 in 10 innings.