5 WWE Smackdown Twists So Subtle, Even Hardcore Fans Missed Them

WWE SmackDown hinted at major changes last night with big returns, shifting roles, and fresh rivalries brewing.

Cody Rhodes was missing from SmackDown, with the on-screen reason being Drew McIntyre's brutal assault last week. The actual reason, however, is outside WWE. Rhodes is currently filming the upcoming Street Fighter movie, taking on the role of Guile.

The WWE Champion's absence adds intrigue ahead of Clash in Paris, as fans wait to see if he'll defend his title against McIntyre. While uncertain whether he'll be back by next week, Rhodes' absence won't derail long-term storytelling, since the rivalry with Drew is meant to play out through the fall.

Sami Zayn's move to SmackDown signals more than just a roster shuffle. In essence, he swapped places with LA Knight, who now appears on Raw. This change gives Zayn a new platform, where he can stand out in a less crowded field.

The timing is crucial. SmackDown needs a reliable star presence, and Zayn seems poised to step into that role. His developing feud with Solo Sikoa looks set to anchor his first major storyline on the blue brand.

Drew McIntyre's promo last night made it clear that his issues with Cody Rhodes won't be short-lived. Their feud doesn't need to peak at Clash in Paris as it's a story built for the long haul.

The first clash may not even happen at the upcoming premium live event, but when it does, it will be the start of a deeper narrative. With McIntyre's credibility as a challenger and Rhodes' rise, there's enough star power to keep this feud compelling into the fall.

A backstage interaction with Aleister Black revealed that R-Truth's“split” persona hasn't been abandoned. Instead, WWE continues to allow him to blur the line between comic relief and a more serious role.

This balancing act lets R-Truth's character serve multiple purposes, keeping segments entertaining while still leaving the door open for deeper storytelling if needed. For now, WWE seems committed to preserving both sides of his personality.

Zayn's move gives him the chance to elevate not only himself but the brand itself. Raw's star power left little room for him to shine. On SmackDown, he can chase momentum, perhaps even setting himself up as a credible world title contender.

With the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia approaching and WrestleMania season around the corner, WWE appears to be laying groundwork for Zayn to play a central role in shaping SmackDown's future.