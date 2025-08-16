Lionel Messi To Visit India In December For Four-City 'GOAT Tour': FULL Schedule HERE

New Delhi: Argentine Superstar Lionel Messi will reach in India this December, marking his first visit to the country since 2011. As confirmed by event promoter Satadru Dutta on August 15, the legendary Argentine will begin his four-city "GOAT Tour of India 2025" in Kolkata on December 12. The tour will take Messi through football-loving Kolkata, followed by stops in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi. His visit will wrap up with a personal meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 15 at the PM's official residence.“This is finally happening,” said Dutta, who revealed that Messi himself will unveil the official tour poster between August 28 and September 1 through his social media platforms. Dutta had met Messi's father earlier this year, and later presented the full concept to Messi in a 45-minute meeting at his home on February 28.“He liked the vision and felt it was a meaningful engagement,” said Dutta, emphasizing Messi's commitment to visiting.

While there's speculation that some of his Inter Miami teammates such as Rodrigo De Paul, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets may accompany him, Dutta has kept those details under wraps.

Kolkata: The Grand Kick-Off

Messi is scheduled to land in Kolkata on the night of December 12, spending two days in the city – the longest stretch of his Indian tour. On December 13, fans will have the chance to see Messi at a morning meet-and-greet hosted at the Taj Bengal hotel. The event will also feature a unique cultural crossover: an Argentine-Indian tea and food festival.“Messi loves mate, so we're blending it with Assam tea – a fusion experience. We'll also showcase Bengal's signature fish dishes, including hilsa, and popular sweets,” Dutta revealed. Later that day, Messi will unveil a massive statue in his honor and attend the“GOAT Concert” and“GOAT Cup,” set to take place either at Eden Gardens or the Salt Lake Stadium.

Additionally, a huge mural (25 feet high, 20 feet wide) is being created as part of Durga Puja celebrations. Fans will have the opportunity to contribute messages and artwork to it at selected pandal sites. The completed mural will be gifted to Messi during the stadium event. Venue confirmation between Eden Gardens and Salt Lake Stadium is expected within the next two weeks.

Celebrity Football Match: The GOAT Cup

The Kolkata leg will also feature a high-profile, friendly 7-a-side football match – the“GOAT Cup” – where Messi is expected to play alongside Indian sports and entertainment stars like Sourav Ganguly, Bhaichung Bhutia, Leander Paes, and John Abraham. Tickets are expected to start at ₹3,500, with a sell-out crowd anticipated. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also expected to honor Messi during his visit. Security arrangements are being prioritized in coordination with Kolkata Police.“The Commissioner has placed the responsibility on me to ensure nothing goes wrong,” said Dutta, adding that Messi's team is equally vigilant about fan safety.

On the evening of December 13, Messi will head to Ahmedabad for a private event hosted by the Adani Foundation. December 14 will see Messi in Mumbai, where he will appear at the CCI Brabourne Club for a meet-and-greet and participate in the“GOAT Padel Cup.” Padel, a racket sport played in a closed court, is reportedly one of Messi's personal favorites. He's expected to take part in a celebrity padel match alongside stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Leander Paes, possibly playing for around 10 minutes.

The Mumbai tour will also include the GOAT Concert and Cup at the Wankhede Stadium. Plans are underway to stage a special“GOAT Captains” moment featuring cricket legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma. Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan, and Tiger Shroff are also expected to join the celebrations.

Finale in the Capital

Messi's final stop will be in New Delhi on December 15, where he will have an exclusive meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. That evening, the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium will host the final GOAT Concert and GOAT Cup of the tour. Organizers are coordinating with the Delhi District Cricket Association to bring top cricket names like Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill – the latter known to be a huge Messi fan – to the event. Gill and Kohli are expected to be free following India's third T20I against South Africa, scheduled a day prior in Dharamsala.