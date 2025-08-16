Harsh Goenka's Sarcastic Take On Protests Against SC's Stray Dog Verdict: '...Most Animal-Loving Nation'
The Supreme Court issued a directive to remove all stray dogs from the streets of Delhi and the National Capital Region, and permanently house them in shelters, triggering protests from dog-lovers who have called the judgment“not a doable order”.Also Read | Stray dogs case: 71% support Supreme Court order, 24% oppose it, says survey
In an X post, Goenka said,“In India, first we used to fight over cows. Then about an elephant. And also pigeons. Now dogs.”
“Truly, we are the most animal-loving nation!” he quipped.Also Read | Justice astray? The Supreme Court's dog order is unfair and impractical Supreme Court reserves order on stray dogs issue in Delhi-NCR
The Supreme Court on Thursday, 14 August, reserved an order on a prayer seeking an interim stay on the 11 August order, in which the two-judge bench ordered shifting Delhi-NCR stray dogs to shelter homes.
During the hearing, the Supreme Court asked local authorities about their position on implementing the Animal Birth Control rules.
The three-judge bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath said,“The whole problem is because of inaction of local authorities.”
The bench, which also comprises Justices Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria, said everyone who has moved the apex court and filed an intervention will have to take responsibility.Also Read | CCTV captures post-midnight stray dog round-up in Delhi, sparks outrage| Video
The hearing on Thursday followed widespread protests against the Supreme Court's earlier order directing the blanket removal of stray dogs from all Delhi-NCR areas.
The Supreme Court had passed a slew of directions on August 11 while hearing a suo motu case initiated on July 28 over stray dog bites leading to rabies, particularly among children, in the national capital
On August 11, the two-judge bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan observed instances of dog bites had given rise to an“extremely grim” situation and ordered the permanent relocation of all strays in Delhi-NCR“at the earliest."
A Local Circle survey revealed that 71 per cent of the total respondents "fully supported” the latest order.
