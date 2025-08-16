Harsh Goenka's Sarcastic Take On Protests Against SC's Stray Dog Verdict: '...Most Animal-Loving Nation'

MENAFN - Live Mint) RPG Enterprises chairperson Harsh Goenka sarcastically poked fun at the nationwide protests against the Supreme Court's verdict on stray dogs and deemed the country the 'most animal-loving nation'.

The Supreme Court issued a directive to remove all stray dogs from the streets of Delhi and the National Capital Region, and permanently house them in shelters, triggering protests from dog-lovers who have called the judgment“not a doable order”.

In an X post, Goenka said,“In India, first we used to fight over cows. Then about an elephant. And also pigeons. Now dogs.”

“Truly, we are the most animal-loving nation!” he quipped.

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 14 August, reserved an order on a prayer seeking an interim stay on the 11 August order, in which the two-judge bench ordered shifting Delhi-NCR stray dogs to shelter homes.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court asked local authorities about their position on implementing the Animal Birth Control rules.

The three-judge bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath said,“The whole problem is because of inaction of local authorities.”

The bench, which also comprises Justices Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria, said everyone who has moved the apex court and filed an intervention will have to take responsibility.

The hearing on Thursday followed widespread protests against the Supreme Court's earlier order directing the blanket removal of stray dogs from all Delhi-NCR areas.

The Supreme Court had passed a slew of directions on August 11 while hearing a suo motu case initiated on July 28 over stray dog bites leading to rabies, particularly among children, in the national capital

On August 11, the two-judge bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan observed instances of dog bites had given rise to an“extremely grim” situation and ordered the permanent relocation of all strays in Delhi-NCR“at the earliest."

A Local Circle survey revealed that 71 per cent of the total respondents "fully supported” the latest order.