'No Issue Can Be Decided Without Ukraine': Zelensky Briefs On Call With Trump After US President's Meeting With Putin
Zelensky made the comments on X, following what the White House called a “lengthy call” between the Ukraine President and POTUS while on his flight back to Washington DC after his meeting with Vladimir Putin in Alaska's Anchorage on Friday.
During a press conference, Putin's foreign affairs adviser, Yuri Ushakov, said that a potential trilateral meeting between the three leaders - Trump, Putin and Zelenskyy was not raised during the 'high stakes' discussions on Friday.Also Read | Trump adopts Putins preference for route to Ukraine peace after meeting in Alaska
“The topic has not been touched upon yet,” Russian state news agency RIA Novosti quoted Ushakov as saying.
(Keep checking for more updates)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment