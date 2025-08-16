'No Issue Can Be Decided Without Ukraine': Zelensky Briefs On Call With Trump After US President's Meeting With Putin

MENAFN - Live Mint) Ukraine President Volodymyr asserted that in his conversation with Donald Trump, he has clearly mentioned that“all issues important to Ukraine must be discussed with Ukraine's participation, and no issue, particularly territorial ones, can be decided without Ukraine.”Zelensky made the comments on X, following what the White House called a “lengthy call” between the Ukraine President and POTUS while on his flight back to Washington DC after his meeting with Vladimir Putin in Alaska's Anchorage on Friday.

During a press conference, Putin's foreign affairs adviser, Yuri Ushakov, said that a potential trilateral meeting between the three leaders - Trump, Putin and Zelenskyy was not raised during the 'high stakes' discussions on Friday.

“The topic has not been touched upon yet,” Russian state news agency RIA Novosti quoted Ushakov as saying.

