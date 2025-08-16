Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Youth Injured In Scuffle In Srinagar's Eidgah, Hospitalized

2025-08-16 10:11:00
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A 17-year-old boy was injured during a scuffle while playing cricket at Eidgah Ground in Srinagar on Saturday, officials said.

An official said that the youth was hurt in the altercation at the playground, reported news agency KNO.

He said the boy was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment, and his condition is reported to be stable. The reason behind the scuffle and injury remains unknown, while eyewitnesses said that the two groups were hitting each other with bat or sticks.

The injured has been identified as Irfan Jahangir Bhat, son of Jahangir Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Wanganpora, Eidgah.

Meanwhile, investigations have been taken up.

