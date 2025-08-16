Peace No Closer, EU And Partners Must Go Their Own Way MEP
The politician described the Alaska meeting as a "burlesque" and a "farce." In her opinion, Trump has "lost his moral compass" and is only showcasing his ego. Instead of delivering on what he promised, he is rolling out a red carpet for Putin, Strack-Zimmermann said.
If Europe does nothing in this situation, it will remain "no more than a footnote in the margins of history," the MEP said.
She stressed that Putin actually takes Europe seriously. However, Europe must not remain silent and must continue supporting Ukraine - economically, militarily, and by strengthening sanctions.Read also: Lasting peace must be achieved, not just another pause between invasions – Zelensky
According to her, the EU, together with partners such as the United Kingdom, Norway, Canada, and others, must move forward independently.
Strack-Zimmermann stressed that in order to achieve peace, democracies must demonstrate strength - but that requires courage, which is sometimes lacking.
