Peace No Closer, EU And Partners Must Go Their Own Way MEP

MENAFN - UkrinForm) She made the comments in an interview with Welt , according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

The politician described the Alaska meeting as a "burlesque" and a "farce." In her opinion, Trump has "lost his moral compass" and is only showcasing his ego. Instead of delivering on what he promised, he is rolling out a red carpet for Putin, Strack-Zimmermann said.

If Europe does nothing in this situation, it will remain "no more than a footnote in the margins of history," the MEP said.

She stressed that Putin actually takes Europe seriously. However, Europe must not remain silent and must continue supporting Ukraine - economically, militarily, and by strengthening sanctions.

According to her, the EU, together with partners such as the United Kingdom, Norway, Canada, and others, must move forward independently.

Strack-Zimmermann stressed that in order to achieve peace, democracies must demonstrate strength - but that requires courage, which is sometimes lacking.

