Image Of US Soldiers Kneeling Before Putin Leaves A Stain On America British Expert
"No substantive results. The summit produced no peace agreements, ceasefire, or concrete outcomes. Even the schedule was shortened, highlighting its emptiness," McGlynn said.
At the same time, she believes the meeting marked Putin's breakthrough from isolation.
"The image of American soldiers laying down the red carpet on their knees for a war criminal leaves an indelible stain on the USA and shows Europe exactly why it must work to rely on itself as quickly as possible," she said.Read also: Trump, Putin only care about joint business – German expert
According to McGlynn, the meeting also signaled a shift from U.S. pressure on Russia to dialogue.
"Instead of new sanctions, Moscow gained a platform for talks. Trump even floated the possibility of visiting Moscow, which Putin can sell domestically as proof of his stature," the British expert said.
She added that Putin can now present himself to Russia's elites as "a powerful negotiator who can silence the U.S. and dictate the pace."
McGlynn warned that the Kremlin will likely conclude that increased pressure and prolonged negotiations benefit Russia and that they can string Trump along. It shows Trump is not serious, she said.
The expert also questioned Trump's ability to clinch an actual deal.
"The summit underscored that Trump's famed dealmaking often ends in self-sabotage rather than strategic gain. He is out of his depth. The only interesting question is how quickly Europe can sort itself out - for Ukraine and for itself," McGlynn concluded.
On August 15, Trump met with Putin in Anchorage, Alaska. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House special envoy Steve Witkoff joined from the American side, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Putin's aide Yury Ushakov attended from the Russian delegation.
Following the talks, Trump told Fox News that he and Putin agreed the war in Ukraine could end with land swaps and certain U.S. security guarantees. He also said the outcome of a peace deal would ultimately depend on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
After the summit, Trump held a phone call with Zelensky. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen joined the conversation, along with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Polish President Karol Nawrocki, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff.
Photo: Clash Report
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment