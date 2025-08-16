Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Border Drug-Smuggling Attempt By Balloons Foiled


2025-08-16 10:05:17
Amman, Aug 16 (Petra) -- Eastern Military Zone troops on Saturday thwarted an attempt to smuggle drugs into the Kingdom using balloons guided by primitive devices, the Jordan Armed Forces- Arab Army (JAF) said.
"The balloons were intercepted and shot down inside Jordanian territory after being monitored by a Border Guard force in coordination with security bodies and the Anti-Narcotics Department," according to a JAF statement.
It said the substances seized were referred to the competent authorities, it said.

