Border Drug-Smuggling Attempt By Balloons Foiled

Amman, Aug 16 (Petra) -- Eastern Military Zone troops on Saturday thwarted an attempt to smuggle drugs into the Kingdom using balloons guided by primitive devices, the Jordan Armed Forces- Arab Army (JAF) said."The balloons were intercepted and shot down inside Jordanian territory after being monitored by a Border Guard force in coordination with security bodies and the Anti-Narcotics Department," according to a JAF statement.It said the substances seized were referred to the competent authorities, it said.