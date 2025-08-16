403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Operation To Establish Subsea Cable Between Egypt, Jordan Begins
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 16 (KUNA) -- The Red Sea city of Taba witnessed on Saturday the lowering of a section of the first topic fiber cable, to be stretched to the Jordanian coastal city of Aqaba, in the first such venture between the two Arab countries in 25 years.
The Egyptian Ministry of Communications said in a press statement that the subsea cable would stretch for 15 kilometers, to be linked with the opposite Jordanian coastal region, adding that the project aims at setting up links among destinations in Asia, Africa and Europe, boost speed of data transfer and lower the costs amid the mounting demand for AI applications.
A similar operation is scheduled in the next days in Aqaba, thus linking up the two parts of the cable, it indicated.
Egyptian Minister of Communications and Information Dr. Amro Talaat said in a statement that up to 90 percent of cross-countries communications pass through Egypt, via 15 subsea cables.
For his part, Jordanian Minister of the Digital Economy Sami Al-Smairat affirmed that the project, named Coral Bridge, would contribute to rendering the two countries a regional-international hub for data transfer.
The deal to erect the cable was signed in January 2024. (end)
aff
The Egyptian Ministry of Communications said in a press statement that the subsea cable would stretch for 15 kilometers, to be linked with the opposite Jordanian coastal region, adding that the project aims at setting up links among destinations in Asia, Africa and Europe, boost speed of data transfer and lower the costs amid the mounting demand for AI applications.
A similar operation is scheduled in the next days in Aqaba, thus linking up the two parts of the cable, it indicated.
Egyptian Minister of Communications and Information Dr. Amro Talaat said in a statement that up to 90 percent of cross-countries communications pass through Egypt, via 15 subsea cables.
For his part, Jordanian Minister of the Digital Economy Sami Al-Smairat affirmed that the project, named Coral Bridge, would contribute to rendering the two countries a regional-international hub for data transfer.
The deal to erect the cable was signed in January 2024. (end)
aff
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment