INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Neogen Corporation - NEOG

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Neogen Corporation ("Neogen" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NEOG ). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Neogen and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On June 4, 2025, Neogen disclosed that, while its fourth quarter fiscal 2025 financial results would be "materially approximate [to] where [the Company] had put [its] guide," it "would expect EBITDA margin to probably be around the high-teens" compared to 22% in the previous quarter. Neogen attributed the decline to "elevated inventory write-offs."

On this news, Neogen's stock price fell $1.04 per share, or 17.3%, to close at $4.96 per share on June 4, 2025.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED