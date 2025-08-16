Couple In Crime: Husband, Girlfriend Held In Rajasthan Murder Case
SP Kumar identified the deceased woman as Sanju Saini (32) and the accused girl as Ritu Kumar (25).
“The accused killed his wife with the help of his girlfriend. Ritu was also involved in the planning of the murder. She is divorced and a teacher in a private school. She also has a four-year-old daughter,” he said.
SP Kumar said that Ritu is the daughter of Shiv Prasad, a resident of Shivaji Nagar, Kishangarh.
“Investigation revealed that Ritu was instigating Rohit that she will not live with him until he leaves his wife. She was harassing him over his wife. Rohit and Ritu were in a relationship for two years, which was recently made known to their family members, too,” he said.
SP Kumar said that both the accused were stopped from talking to each other, but they started to meet secretly.
“Although Ritu was not present at the time of the murder, she was involved in the planning,” SP Kumar said.
He said that on August 10, Rohit, along with his wife Sanju, went to Ralavat village (in-laws' house) on Raksha Bandhan, and around 1:30 pm, both were going towards Silora village to tie Rakhi at Sanju's brother's house.
“Three kilometres before reaching the village, some miscreants stopped their bike. They tried to snatch the jewellery from Sanju by showing a knife. The accused also beat up the husband and wife. After looting the jewellery, they stabbed Sanju on the neck,” SP Kumar said.
He pointed out that when taken to the hospital, the doctors declared Sanju dead.
SP Kumar said that Rohit told the police that two youths stabbed them; however, when the police got the husband medically examined, no injury marks were found on his body, which made the police suspect Rohit.
“When Rohit kept changing his statement repeatedly, the police's suspicion deepened. When investigated, Rohit revealed the plot,” SP Kumar said.
Rohit and Sanju got married in 2018. They have a four-year-old daughter, Heenal.
Rohit works as a solar panel installer.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment