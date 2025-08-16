Syro-Malabar Catholic Church Slams CPI-M Over Remarks Against Archbishop Pampalany

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, Aug 16 ( IANS) The Syro-Malabar Church on Saturday has come out strongly against the CPI(M), accusing the party of attempting to isolate Archbishop Joseph Pampalany and of making“irresponsible, misleading and disturbing” remarks.

In a statement, the Church condemned the comments made by CPI-M state secretary M.V. Govindan and other leaders, noting that the Archbishop had merely expressed gratitude to those who extended support to the Church during the recent Chhattisgarh incident, where two Kerala nuns were arrested on allegations of religious conversion.

“Archbishop Pampalany's words of thanks were twisted and presented as though he was shielding a political party. This is a deliberate attempt to attack him in front of society,” the Church said, asserting that it holds no allegiance to any political party.

“The Archbishop spoke in line with the official stance of the Syro-Malabar Church, which takes positions on issues strictly based on moral and social principles, not political convenience.”

The statement clarified that the Church's practice has always been to call out what is wrong and appreciate what is right, irrespective of who is responsible.

“If someone does wrong, we say it is wrong. If someone does right, we say it is right. No political party has the authority to dictate to us whom we should thank or whom we should criticize,” read the statement.

The Church further reminded political parties to extend the same democratic courtesy to the Church as it does to political leaders.

“We respect and recognize the esteemed leaders of all political parties. We expect the same level of respect in return,” the statement added.

Directing its response to the CPI-M leadership, the Church urged the party to withdraw from its stance of targeting Archbishop Pampalany.

“Attempts to attack or isolate the Archbishop are unacceptable. Such actions only create unnecessary misunderstanding and unrest,” the Church cautioned.

The row erupted after Pampalany thanked the Centre for intervening in the Chhattisgarh incident. CPI-M leaders, however, criticized him sharply, claiming his remarks indirectly lent support to the ruling BJP.