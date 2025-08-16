Qatar Meteorology Department Forecasts Chance Of Rain On Sunday
Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Meteorology Department has announced a chance of local cloud formation that could bring rain on Sunday, August 16, 2025.
The department shared this update on social media, along with a picture from its weather research and forecasting model showing clouds forming over Qatar's skies.Read Also
-
Hurricane Erin intensifies to category 3 storm as it nears Caribbean
Saudi Arabia introduces digital process for travellers carrying controlled drugs
Qatar Airways, Accenture embark on AI-powered partnership to set benchmark in aviation excellence
Zelensky says will meet Trump in Washington Monday
"According to the latest weather updates, forecasts indicate a chance of local clouds forming, which may be rainy tomorrow, Sunday," the post read.
This forecast follows a recent marine warning issued by the department for the day, reporting wave heights ranging from 3ft-6ft, with swells reaching 9ft at times.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment