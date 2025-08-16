Qatar Meteorology Department Forecasts Chance Of Rain On Sunday

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Meteorology Department has announced a chance of local cloud formation that could bring rain on Sunday, August 16, 2025.

The department shared this update on social media, along with a picture from its weather research and forecasting model showing clouds forming over Qatar's skies.



"According to the latest weather updates, forecasts indicate a chance of local clouds forming, which may be rainy tomorrow, Sunday," the post read.

This forecast follows a recent marine warning issued by the department for the day, reporting wave heights ranging from 3ft-6ft, with swells reaching 9ft at times.