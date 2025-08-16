Siemba Named A Sample Vendor In Three 2025 Gartner® Hype Cycletm Reports For The Second Year In A Row

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Gartner Hype Cycle reports provide a perspective on the maturity and adoption of emerging technologies. For cybersecurity decision-makers, these reports serve as strategic guides to evaluate which innovations can address real-world risks and drive long-term security improvements.

In all three reports, Siemba was identified as a Sample Vendor for Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS). Siemba believes that its scalable, platform-driven approach to offensive security will make it easier for organizations to secure their data and assets.

"We are proud to be recognized for the second consecutive year across three Gartner Hype Cycle reports. We believe this is a strong validation of our thesis that continuous validation and visibility are critical to modern cybersecurity," said Kannan Udayarajan , Founder and CEO of Siemba. "We're proud that our Full Funnel Offensive Security platform is helping organizations find, prioritize, and remediate risks faster-at the pace of their business."

The 2025 Gartner Hype Cycle for Application Security notes:

"Cybersecurity leaders must take advantage of the underlying trends in the application security space to onboard the most appropriate innovations at the optimal time for their organizational maturity."

(Source: Gartner, Hype Cycle for Application Security, 2025. Dionisio Zumerle, 22 July 2025)

Gartner states "PTaaS enables organizations to elevate their security posture with continuous assessments that integrate validation earlier in the software development life cycle as compared with traditional pentesting efforts. It gives access to real-time findings delivered through a platform, which accelerates remediation and improves collaboration efforts."

Siemba's AI driven platform combines External Attack Surface Mapping, Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Automated Vulnerability Assessments, and Penetration Testing as a Service, helping enterprises operationalize CTEM programs at scale.

About Siemba

Siemba's outcome-driven Full Funnel Offensive Security model brings together Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS), Autonomous DAST (Dynamic Application Security Testing), Vulnerability Assessments, and External Attack Surface Mapping on one unified AI-driven platform. The platform delivers actionable data and insights enabling visibility, speed, scalability, and efficiency in Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM). Enterprises, global systems integrators, government agencies and growing companies leverage Siemba to establish CTEM programs, map assets, launch and schedule autonomous assessments, conduct manual penetration testing and autonomously gather strategic threat and efficiency insights to maximize Return on Mitigation, without requiring extensive hacking knowledge or human intervention. The platform provides one-click security-framework-aligned reports, attack scoring, prioritized lists of findings with suggested remediation actions and attack proofs of concept.

