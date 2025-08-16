Macron Announces Upcoming Meeting Of Coalition Of The Willing

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He wrote this on the social media platform X on Saturday following a coordination meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and European partners after Trump's talks with Vladimir Putin in Alaska, Ukrinform reports.

According to Macron, he and his European counterparts agreed on the need to continue supporting Ukraine and maintaining pressure on Russia "as long as its war of aggression continues and until a solid and lasting peace, respectful of Ukraine's rights, has been established."

The participants also stressed that any lasting peace must be accompanied by unwavering security guarantees. In this context, Macron welcomed the United States' readiness to contribute.

"We will work on this with them and with all our partners in the Coalition of the Willing, with whom we will meet again soon, to make concrete progress," Macron wrote.

He emphasized the importance of drawing lessons from the past 30 years, particularly "from Russia's well-established tendency not to honor its own commitments."

The French leader reaffirmed his intention to continue close cooperation with Trump and Zelensky to "safeguard our interests in a spirit of unity and responsibility."

"France remains firmly at Ukraine's side," he said.

On August 15, Trump held talks with Putin in Anchorage, Alaska. European leaders in a joint statement welcomed Trump's peace efforts and reaffirmed the need for "ronclad security guarantees" for Ukraine.

