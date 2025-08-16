Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Macron Announces Upcoming Meeting Of Coalition Of The Willing

Macron Announces Upcoming Meeting Of Coalition Of The Willing


2025-08-16 09:05:15
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) He wrote this on the social media platform X on Saturday following a coordination meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and European partners after Trump's talks with Vladimir Putin in Alaska, Ukrinform reports.

According to Macron, he and his European counterparts agreed on the need to continue supporting Ukraine and maintaining pressure on Russia "as long as its war of aggression continues and until a solid and lasting peace, respectful of Ukraine's rights, has been established."

Read also: Lasting peace must be achieved, not just another pause between invasions – Zelensky

The participants also stressed that any lasting peace must be accompanied by unwavering security guarantees. In this context, Macron welcomed the United States' readiness to contribute.

"We will work on this with them and with all our partners in the Coalition of the Willing, with whom we will meet again soon, to make concrete progress," Macron wrote.

He emphasized the importance of drawing lessons from the past 30 years, particularly "from Russia's well-established tendency not to honor its own commitments."

The French leader reaffirmed his intention to continue close cooperation with Trump and Zelensky to "safeguard our interests in a spirit of unity and responsibility."

"France remains firmly at Ukraine's side," he said.

On August 15, Trump held talks with Putin in Anchorage, Alaska. European leaders in a joint statement welcomed Trump's peace efforts and reaffirmed the need for "ronclad security guarantees" for Ukraine.

Ukrinform photos are available for purchase here .

MENAFN16082025000193011044ID1109936375

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search