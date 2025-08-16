“KOB FEST” Exhibition-Fair Opens At National Pasture Festival In Göygöl District

MENAFN - AzerNews) As part of the National Pasture Festival held in the Khan Yaylaghi area of Göygöl district, the“KOB FEST” exhibition-fair was officially opened.

Azernews reports, the event was organized by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) under the Ministry of Economy.

The event brought together SMBDA representatives, entrepreneurs, and festival guests.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, SMBDA representative Chingiz Huseynov said that the fair provides more than 100 entrepreneurs with the opportunity to showcase and sell over 800 types of products and handmade items.

“The fair, supported by SMBDA, aims to help micro and small businesses present their products and services to a wider consumer audience and boost their sales. It also serves to promote locally made goods. By creating direct contact between local producers and consumers, the fair supports greater visibility and sales for SMEs, facilitates business connections between entrepreneurs and suppliers, and expands market opportunities for entrepreneurs from vulnerable social groups,” Huseynov noted.

Following the official opening, the event continued with a musical program.