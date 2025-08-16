Delhi Monsoon: Rains Lash Several Parts Of The National Capital City
A video shared by the news agency ANI showed how it is raining heavily at Delhi's India Gate area on Saturday evening.
According to the Indian weather agency, the India Meteorological Department, the city of Delhi is set to witness a week of thunderstorms with rain. On Saturday, the temperature in the city ranged between 33° Celsius and 25° Celsius, with cloudy skies accompanied by one or two spells of rain.
“Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers,” according to the official IMD website.
Delhi's weather is expected to witness a humidity level ranging between 89-70, increasing to up to 95 on the upper limit over the next seven days.
