Safety Scare: Indigo Plane's Tail Strikes Runway While Go-Around During Landing At Mumbai Amid Incessant Rains

MENAFN - Live Mint): An IndiGo Airbus A321 aircraft's tail touched the runway of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Saturday while the aircraft attempted a go-around while landing in Mumbai amid poor weather conditions.

“On August 16, 2025 an IndiGo Airbus A321 aircraft tail touched the runway while executing a low-altitude go-around due to unfavourable weather conditions in Mumbai. Following the standard protocol, the aircraft will go through necessary checks/ repairs and regulatory clearance before resuming operations," said an IndiGo spokesperson.

In a go-around, an aircraft initiates a climb away from the runway instead of continuing its approach to land.

Mumbai rains: IMD issues Red Alert

Mumbai woke up to relentless rain on Saturday, with several areas recording over 200 mm of rainfall in just a few hours. The downpour flooded low-lying pockets and threw local train services off track.

| Mumbai rains: 2 dead after landslide hits Vikhroli's housing society

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert, warning of heavy to very heavy showers across the metropolis over the next two days.

Track all the Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates here

As per the weather observatory, the Red Alert will remain in place till Sunday, August 17.