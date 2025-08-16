Janhvi Kapoor Says 'Wow Papa' As Boney Kapoor Poses In Altered Jeans, Old Shirt & Fresh Haircut
The producer was seen wearing a blue checkered shirt, paired with blue denim and matching loafers. He also flaunted extremely short hair as part of his new look.
As Boney dropped some photos of his latest avatar on social media, daughter Janhvi reacted by writing "Wow papa" in the comment section, along with four red heart emojis.
On Wednesday, Boney marked his late wife Sridevi's 62nd birth anniversary by taking a trip down memory lane. He shared a cherished memory from 1990, when the legendary actress mistook one of his compliments for teasing.
Boney took to his official Instagram handle, where he dropped an old picture from Sridevi's 27th birthday. He disclosed that at her birthday party in Chennai, he wished Sridevi a“happy 26th birthday” on purpose, which she misunderstood and thought he was teasing her.
Explaining the incident, Boney wrote:“In 1990 her birthday party in chennai when I wished her happy 26th birthday while it was her 27th birthday to make her feel that she had gone younger & it was a compliment , that with every passing day she is getting younger but she taught (thought) I was teasing her.”
Boney frequently treats the netizens with old photographs of Sridevi and shares anecdotes about their fond memories.
For those who do not know, Boney and Sridevi fell for one another on the sets of the 1987 film“Mr. India”.
After dating for some time, the couple tied the knot back in 1996. They were blessed with two daughters - Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.
However, Sridevi passed away suddenly in 2018 in Dubai after an accidental drowning at the age of 54.
