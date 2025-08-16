Karnataka Bus Accident: Three Dead, Seven Injured Near Mavalli Cross In Yellapur

Karwar: A horrific bus accident occurred near Mavalli Cross in Yellapur taluk, Uttar Kannada district, on Friday, claiming three lives and leaving seven seriously injured. The incident took place when a KA-19-F-3470 transport bus travelling from Bagalkote to Mangaluru collided with a Kerala-registered lorry parked on the roadside. The force of the collision completely crushed one side of the bus, making rescue operations extremely challenging. The injured were immediately shifted to KIMS Hospital, Hubballi, for treatment, while the deceased were taken to Yellapur Hospital mortuary.

Deceased Identified From Bagalkote

The deceased have been identified as Neelavva Haradolli (40) from Guledagudda village, Badami taluk, Bagalkote district, and Girijavva Buddanavar (30) from Jalihal village. A third victim, approximately 45 years old, is also reported to be from Bagalkote, though their identity is yet to be confirmed. All three were travelling in search of work from Bagalkote to Mangaluru.

The seven injured passengers are also reportedly from Bagalkote district. Among them, two children, aged 7 and 12, sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment at KIMS Hospital.

Cause of the Accident

Preliminary reports indicate that the parked lorry involved in the accident did not have its indicator lights on. While attempting to overtake, the bus collided with the lorry. Both the bus driver and conductor survived the incident. The accident occurred on the Yellapur-Ankola road, a remote area with dense forest and ghat sections, complicating rescue efforts.

Police and Official Response

Yellapur CPI Ramesh Hanapura, PSI Yallaling Kunnur, and other police personnel immediately visited the site. CPI Ramesh Hanapura led the efforts to shift the injured to the hospital, while PSI Yallaling Kunnur oversaw the transfer of the deceased to the Yellapur mortuary. A case has been registered against the bus driver, Yamanappa Magi, a resident of Alamatti village, Vijayapura district.