Karnataka: Vande Bharat Express Between Dharwad - Bengaluru Sees 100% Booking

Hubballi: The Vande Bharat Express running between Dharwad and Bengaluru is rapidly gaining popularity among commuters and tourists alike. Maintaining an impressive consistency in revenue collection, the train has recorded over 100% advance ticket booking, reflecting passengers' growing trust in its convenience, cleanliness, and efficient travel experience. Known for its hygienic onboard food, modern amenities, and timely service, the train has become a preferred choice for travellers, making it a matter of pride for those travelling under the Make in India initiative.

Consistent High Booking and Revenue

With more than 12,000 passengers travelling each month, the Vande Bharat Express is maintaining over 101% booking and generating revenue exceeding ₹1.30 crore monthly. Despite higher fares, passengers appreciate the comfort, cleanliness, and rapid travel that the train offers, contributing to its rising popularity.

Vande Bharat Trains Operating in Karnataka

MGR Chennai Central – Mysuru: Stops at Katpadi, Bengaluru Mysore – MGR Chennai Central: Stops at Mandya, Bengaluru, KR Puram, Katpadi Kalaburagi – SMVT Bengaluru: Stops at Yadgir, Mantralaya, Raichur, Guntakal, Anantapur, Yelahanka KSR Bengaluru – Dharwad: Stops at Tumkur, Davangere, Haveri, Hubballi Mangaluru Central – Thiruvananthapuram: Stops at Kasaragod, Kannur, Calicut, Tirur, Shoranur, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Alleppey, Kollam Bengaluru Cantonment – Coimbatore: Stops at Dharmapuri, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur Mangaluru Central – Madgaon: Stops at Udupi, Karwar Bengaluru Yesvantpur – Kacheguda Hyderabad: Stops at Dharmavaram, Anantapur, Kurnool, Mahabubnagar Bengaluru Cantonment – Madurai: Stops at Dindigul, Tiruchi, Karur, Namakkal, Salem, KR Puram Hubballi – Pune: Stops at Dharwad, Belagavi, Miraj, Sangli, Satara Bengaluru – Belagavi (Inaugurated by PM Modi): Stops at Tumkur, Davangere, Haveri, Hubballi, Dharwad