Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Karnataka: Vande Bharat Express Between Dharwad - Bengaluru Sees 100% Booking


2025-08-16 08:13:01
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Hubballi: The Vande Bharat Express running between Dharwad and Bengaluru is rapidly gaining popularity among commuters and tourists alike. Maintaining an impressive consistency in revenue collection, the train has recorded over 100% advance ticket booking, reflecting passengers' growing trust in its convenience, cleanliness, and efficient travel experience. Known for its hygienic onboard food, modern amenities, and timely service, the train has become a preferred choice for travellers, making it a matter of pride for those travelling under the Make in India initiative.

Consistent High Booking and Revenue

With more than 12,000 passengers travelling each month, the Vande Bharat Express is maintaining over 101% booking and generating revenue exceeding ₹1.30 crore monthly. Despite higher fares, passengers appreciate the comfort, cleanliness, and rapid travel that the train offers, contributing to its rising popularity.

Vande Bharat Trains Operating in Karnataka

  1. MGR Chennai Central – Mysuru: Stops at Katpadi, Bengaluru
  2. Mysore – MGR Chennai Central: Stops at Mandya, Bengaluru, KR Puram, Katpadi
  3. Kalaburagi – SMVT Bengaluru: Stops at Yadgir, Mantralaya, Raichur, Guntakal, Anantapur, Yelahanka
  4. KSR Bengaluru – Dharwad: Stops at Tumkur, Davangere, Haveri, Hubballi
  5. Mangaluru Central – Thiruvananthapuram: Stops at Kasaragod, Kannur, Calicut, Tirur, Shoranur, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Alleppey, Kollam
  6. Bengaluru Cantonment – Coimbatore: Stops at Dharmapuri, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur
  7. Mangaluru Central – Madgaon: Stops at Udupi, Karwar
  8. Bengaluru Yesvantpur – Kacheguda Hyderabad: Stops at Dharmavaram, Anantapur, Kurnool, Mahabubnagar
  9. Bengaluru Cantonment – Madurai: Stops at Dindigul, Tiruchi, Karur, Namakkal, Salem, KR Puram
  10. Hubballi – Pune: Stops at Dharwad, Belagavi, Miraj, Sangli, Satara
  11. Bengaluru – Belagavi (Inaugurated by PM Modi): Stops at Tumkur, Davangere, Haveri, Hubballi, Dharwad

