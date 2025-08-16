Shubhanshu Shukla Set To Return To India On August 17, Likely To Meet PM Modi: Report

MENAFN - Live Mint) Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is set to return to India on Sunday after his historic visit to the International Space Station (ISS). He is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and later travel to his hometown Lucknow, reported news agency PTI.

He is expected to be back in the capital to participate in the National Space Day celebrations on August 22-23.

For the past one year, Shukla has been in the United States for the Axiom-4 mission to the ISS.

In a post on Instagram, Shukla posted a smiling photograph of himself sitting in an aeroplane.

Its caption read he was filled with mixed emotions as he left the US and could not wait to return to India to share his experiences with everyone back home.

"As I sit on the plane to come back to India, I have a mix of emotions running through my heart. I feel sad leaving a fantastic group of people behind who were my friends and family for the past one year during this mission. I am also excited about meeting all my friends, family and everyone in the country for the first time post mission. I guess this is what life is -- everything all at once," Shukla said in the post.

"Having received incredible love and support from everyone during and after the mission, I can't wait to come back to India to share my experiences with all of you. Goodbyes are hard but we need to keep moving in life. As my commander Peggy Whitson fondly says, 'the only constant in spaceflight is change'. I believe that applies to life as well," he added.

Shukla also said: "I guess at the end of the day -'Yun hi chala chal rahi - jeevan gaadi hai samay pahiya'."

Shukla had embarked on the Axiom-4 mission to the ISS on June 25 from the US.

He and his backup astronaut Prashanth Nair participated in the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Indian Consulate in Houston on Friday.

Modi during his Independence Day speech on Friday had said India was developing its own space station, as ISRO is eyeing its maiden human spaceflight in 2027.

"Our Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has returned from the space station. In the coming days, he is returning to India," the PM had said.