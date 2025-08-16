Viral US Woman Learnt Marathi For Husband-Now His Reason For Marrying Her Is Making The Internet Gush

MENAFN - Live Mint) The American woman who went viral for learning the Marathi language for her Maharashtrian husband is back with another heartwarming video. However, this time, it's the husband who has got the Internet gushing over the“adorable couple”.

In an attempt to counter the hate they've received online for marrying each other, content creator Candace asked her husband, Aniket, why he chose to marry her. The video was created based on a hate comment.

However, Aniket's reply took the Internet by storm and left social media users in awe.

Here's why Aniket married Candace:

In the now-viral video , Aniket shared that he liked Candace from the very first time they met. He said he loved that she was a teacher and,“as an international student, I felt welcomed.”

He also lauded Candace's hospitality and said,“You've always been nice to me.”

Aniket mentioned that he liked her family, adding that he“wanted to be with a good family”.

“I think he married me because of my dad,” she then joked.

Sharing the video on Instagram , the couple wrote:“Obviously we know the comment was meant to say 'why did you marry her'. Although the tone may have not been positive, we're so thankful for this sincere moment.”

“We don't have these type of conversations often where we reminisce about how or why we chose each other. We have to find more conversation games for couples so we can talk more about us,” they added.

The couple also has an adorable young daughter.

Here's how netizens reacted:

Social media users were impressed by Aniket's candid response and were gushing over the“beautiful couple”.

“I am Indian and honestly I think you guys are just adorable together,” a user said.

Another added,“So simple and wholesome but profound at the same time.”

“Such a beautiful couple,” a user quipped.

“That good ol southern hospitality!” added a user.

Another added,“My Indian brother you won a lottery, absolutely love her.”

“Grace wins, Love remembers! Strong marriages keep that spark alive by remembering why you fell in love in the first place,” said another user.

Several users said they were waiting for Candace to tell her side of the story, too.

“Candace, waiting for your turn,” said users.