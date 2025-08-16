Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jordan, UK Talk Closer Transport Ties


2025-08-16 08:05:49
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Aug 16 (Petra) – Minister of Transport Nidal Qatamin discussed with British Chargé d'Affaires Hazel Mowbray on Saturday prospects of cementing cooperation between Jordan and the UK in the transport field.
The minister spoke about the possibility the UK provides support and facilities to advance the vital sector, particularly public transport and logistics.
Mowbray pledged her country will offer support through the International Growth Centre (IGC), an economic research center based at the London School of Economics, in coordination with the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation, for priority projects in the sector.
The two sides agreed to continue technical and institutional cooperation to meet transport development goals and enhance the existing partnership between the two countries.

