Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
OIC Expresses Solidarity With Pakistan After Flash Floods


2025-08-16 08:04:34
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Aug 16 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Taha expressed on Saturday deep compassion and full solidarity with the government and the people of Pakistan after heavy rains and flash floods.
A statement by the Secretary-General commended the resilience of the affected populations, saying that the organization stands with the families of the victims.
He praiseed the emergency assistance and the protection efforts deployed by the relevant Pakistani authorities to relieve the affected persons.
The OIC Secretary-General called on all Member States, OIC institutions and partners to provide any possible humanitarian support to the affected populations in Pakistan.
Pakistani authorities announced earlier in the day that the death toll from the flash floods triggered by torrential rains in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province reached 307, while over 100 people sustained injuries. (end)
