Supermarine Full Ceramic Polar White

2025-08-16 08:02:11

Whether scaling summits or filming on location, Jimmy Chin relies on gear that performs under pressure. That's why he wears the Supermarine Full Ceramic Polar White, a limited edition dive watch crafted from full ceramic for strength and scratch resistance.

Limited to only 150 pieces.

Key Features 

  • 43mm full ceramic case
  • 500m water resistance
  • Extremely scratch-resistant
  • Wave-textured white dial
  • Limited to 150 pieces

