MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Patriotic Americans are applying in droves to join ICE in its mission to remove the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens

WASHINGTON – Yesterday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested pedophiles, sex offenders, and violent thugs from American communities.

“It is sickening to see how many pedophiles, sex offenders, and violent thugs were allowed to roam our streets and prey on Americans. Every single day ICE arrests these criminals and is removing them from our country,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin .“President Trump and Secretary Noem are calling on patriotic Americans who want to help remove these sickos from our country to apply to become at ICE officer at .”

Some of the worst of worst arrested yesterday include:

Leonardo Pop-Coc, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala and registered sex offender convicted of sex with a minor 3+ years younger in San Dimas, California, arrested by ICE Los Angeles.

Alejandro Flores-Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of first-degree sexual abuse in Butler County, Missouri, arrested by ICE Chicago.

Edgar Agustin Gonzalez-Hernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Amarillo, Texas, arrested by ICE Dallas.

Ricardo Perez-Valdiviezo, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of robbery in Deaf Smith County, Texas, arrested by ICE Houston.

Wilberth Maldecino, a criminal illegal alien from the Philippines convicted of attempted lewdness with a child in Las Vegas, Nevada, arrested by ICE Salt Lake City.

DHS encourages Americans – of any age – with a commitment to public safety, national service, and upholding the rule of law to apply to join ICE today and help DHS remove the worst of the worst from our communities: ice.

