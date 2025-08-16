Bihar: RJD MP Sanjay Yadav Slams Nitish Kumar Calls Job Claim Ridiculous

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Aug 16 (IANS) RJD Rajya Sabha MP and close aide of Tejashwi Yadav, Sanjay Yadav, on Saturday launched a sharp attack on both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Accusing the Prime Minister of misleading the public, Sanjay Yadav said,“First, he did demonetisation, then imposed a nationwide lockdown during the Corona period, and now he is doing a 'vote ban'. PM Modi only keeps repeating Muslim-Muslim and Pakistan-Pakistan.”

Critising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address, the RJD leader claimed the speech reflected“a lack of confidence.”“The PM did not say anything on unemployment, migration and employment. It was not clear to whom he was addressing. He only kept praising the RSS,” he remarked.

Yadav further accused the Prime Minister of diverting attention from core issues.

“In the last 11 years, no big industry has been set up in Bihar, and the government has no answers to this,” he said.

Turning his fire on CM Nitish, the RJD leader ridiculed the Chief Minister's claim of providing jobs and employment to 50 lakh youth under the Saat Nishchay Part 2 program.

“If Nitish Kumar has really given employment to 50 lakh people, then he should release the full list of beneficiaries. This claim is laughable. When the Prime Minister himself could not provide so many jobs, where did the Chief Minister get this figure from?” Sanjay Yadav questioned.

He further alleged that Nitish Kumar is disconnected from reality, remarking,“The CM might not even know who is tweeting from his X (Twitter) account.”

As the opposition's 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' kicks off from Sunday, Sanjay Yadav said that the march aims to spread awareness among people about their right to vote.

He added that while the government avoids real challenges, the opposition is focusing on issues that affect ordinary people.

“We only talk about issues, and the government should also talk about issues,” Yadav asserted.

He said the Vote Adhikar Yatra, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, will pass through 23 districts of Bihar.

The opposition claims it is a campaign to expose the BJP's alleged role in voter list irregularities ahead of the state assembly elections.