National Guard Soldiers Destroy Russian EW Equipment, Ammo Depot In Kupiansk Sector

2025-08-16 07:05:28
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Pivnenko shared the footage on Telegram .

He stated that National Guard soldiers targeted an electronic warfare system, a cannon, a field ammunition depot, communication antennas, infantry shelters, and a quad bike with its crew as they attempted to flee the strike.

Read also: War update: 139 clashes on front lines in past 24 hours

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Pivnenko also showed how drones operated by the Spartan Brigade are being used in“carousel” mode in the Pokrovsk sector.

Photo: 117th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade

